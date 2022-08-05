Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.38 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.06). Approximately 126,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,168,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.28 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.63 million and a PE ratio of -17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.02.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

