BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. BlueCity comprises about 0.2% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned 0.50% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

BLCT stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. BlueCity has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

