Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 202,018 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,770,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,877,794.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Shares of OWL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

