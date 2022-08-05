Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $385.77

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.77 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 422.13 ($5.17). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 419 ($5.13), with a volume of 295,055 shares trading hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £337.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2,075.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.28.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

