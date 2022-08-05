Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.83 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.