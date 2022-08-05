Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.79 million and $102.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,915,059 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

