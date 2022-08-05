Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 10.6%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.47. Approximately 599,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,125,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.96 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,789.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,917 shares of company stock valued at $22,941,689 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

