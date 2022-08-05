Block (NYSE:SQ) Announces Earnings Results

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. 30,820,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,263,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Block has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $286.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Block from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.
Insider Transactions at Block
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Block stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
