Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,820 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $89.70 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Block by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

