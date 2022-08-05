BLOC.MONEY Market Capitalization Hits $25,308.74 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $25,308.74 and approximately $19.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

