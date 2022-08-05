Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

