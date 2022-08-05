Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 465.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

