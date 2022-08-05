BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BUI opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

