BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 271,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.