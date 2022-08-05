BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYN opened at $11.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

