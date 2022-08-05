BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MYN opened at $11.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
