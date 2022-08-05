BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

