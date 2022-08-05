BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MHD stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $233,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.