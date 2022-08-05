BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.