BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.