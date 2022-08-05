BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.92 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.