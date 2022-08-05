Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $9.41 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

