BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

