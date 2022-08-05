BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.45 on Friday, hitting $691.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

