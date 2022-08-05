BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.86 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

