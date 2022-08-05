BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.24 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BlackLine stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.89.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

