Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Black Hills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 15,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.