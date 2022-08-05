BitWhite (BTW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $45,784.09 and $56,929.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars.

