BitShares (BTS) Price Up 1.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and $1.20 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00105858 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00038966 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00265140 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00038181 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.