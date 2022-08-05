Bitgesell Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $733.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036284 BTC.
Bitgesell Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca.
Buying and Selling Bitgesell
