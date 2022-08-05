BitCore Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.41 million and $141,665.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,129.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.83 or 0.07340615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00161065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00694688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00596216 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005719 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

