BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.0401 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $228,472.76 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,907,312 coins and its circulating supply is 5,695,858 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

