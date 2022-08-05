Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.93 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $22.50 or 0.00098554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $274.57 million and $42.93 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

