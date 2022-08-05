Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.51

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
