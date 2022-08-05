Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $28.10 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $439.01 billion and $28.10 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,968.64 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00597407 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00266359 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015773 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,113,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
