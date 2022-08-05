Bistroo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,445.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market cap of $781,928.63 and $47,445.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
