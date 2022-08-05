BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.20 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.