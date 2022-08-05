Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.06. 18,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,247. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

