Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

