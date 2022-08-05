BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 23.2 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

