Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $550.67

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $550.67 and last traded at $550.67, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.67.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

