Big Digital Shares Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $52,092.48 and $578.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Big Digital Shares Profile
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
