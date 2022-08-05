Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

About Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.