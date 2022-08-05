Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Further Reading
