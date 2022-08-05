Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Berry Trading Down 0.9 %
Berry stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a PE ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 2.36. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.
Berry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Berry
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
