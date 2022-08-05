Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($91.75) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($79.38) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX opened at €45.73 ($47.14) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($84.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.57 and its 200 day moving average is €57.80.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

