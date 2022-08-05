Berenberg Bank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.58) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 29th.

HEI traded up €1.01 ($1.04) during trading on Friday, hitting €50.90 ($52.47). 597,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.27. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €43.40 ($44.74) and a fifty-two week high of €76.92 ($79.30). The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

