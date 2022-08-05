Berenberg Bank Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($25.12) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.42) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.39).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,921 ($23.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,783.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,721.07. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,408.50 ($17.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,965.50 ($24.08). The firm has a market cap of £33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,573.81.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Compass Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06). In other news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,442.79). Also, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.76) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($109,463.06).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

