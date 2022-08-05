Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €68.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($79.38) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €45.73 ($47.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €42.57 and its 200 day moving average is €57.80. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($84.35).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

