Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €28.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Aixtron Price Performance

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €25.57 ($26.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($15.67) and a 1-year high of €27.99 ($28.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.98.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

