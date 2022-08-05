Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
