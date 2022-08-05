BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.45. 11,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 586,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 118.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,805,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

