Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Down 6.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. 1,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

