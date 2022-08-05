BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $331.00 and last traded at $331.00. 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

BELIMO Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.51.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Featured Articles

